Mina Price Reaches $0.74 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $653.82 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,019,104,013 coins and its circulating supply is 878,738,215 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,018,972,972.8400393 with 878,519,323.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.73280928 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $25,748,756.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

