MinePlex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. MinePlex has a total market cap of $33.10 million and $2.70 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,412,794 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

