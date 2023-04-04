Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.43

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.
