Morgan Stanley Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,770.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,356.67.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,313.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,185.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,001.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,325.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

