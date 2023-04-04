Morgan Stanley Trims Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Target Price to $17.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

COUR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Coursera Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,380,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,003,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,925.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,380,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,003,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 351,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,583 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

