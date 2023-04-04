Morgan Stanley Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $176.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $199.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day moving average of $204.17. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $260.69.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.