Morpheus.Network Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00006214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $82.27 million and approximately $496,497.85 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.71221239 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $523,382.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

