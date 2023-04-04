MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Shares Gap Up to $84.38

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.38, but opened at $88.00. MSC Industrial Direct shares last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 156,861 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

