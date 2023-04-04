MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Oppenheimer

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $575.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.33.

MSCI traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $554.01. 253,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,401. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $540.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.35.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

