M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Increased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $116.16. 499,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

