MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.14. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 118,554 shares trading hands.

MPLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

MultiPlan Trading Down 6.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MultiPlan by 3,139.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

