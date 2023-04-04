MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.14. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 118,554 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MPLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
MultiPlan Trading Down 6.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MultiPlan (MPLN)
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
- 3 Stocks With Solid EPS Estimates & Charts For The Tech Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.