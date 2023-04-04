Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IWN traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.91. The company had a trading volume of 175,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,937. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $163.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

