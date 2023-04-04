Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VIG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.79. The company had a trading volume of 177,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

