Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. 368,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

