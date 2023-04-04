Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 63,654 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 873.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,654 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. 6,192,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,041,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $46.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

