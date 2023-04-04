Nano (XNO) One Day Volume Hits $1.07 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003161 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $118.91 million and $1.07 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,231.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00328694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00075204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00561422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00451389 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

