NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

