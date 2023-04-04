NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Achieves $1.72 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00007064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $104.74 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00061768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00040215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000206 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.92615655 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $96,821,608.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

