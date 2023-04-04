Needham & Company LLC Lowers OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Price Target to $0.45

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $1.40 to $0.45 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

OncoCyte Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ OCX opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 18,056,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,321 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.