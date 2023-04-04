Nervos Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $192.15 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $192.15 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,275.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00331989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00074973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.66 or 0.00557575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00450359 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,786,000,811 coins and its circulating supply is 40,243,598,414 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.