Nervos Network (CKB) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $194.47 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,245.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00329806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00075409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00562588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00452215 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,788,486,272 coins and its circulating supply is 40,247,607,782 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

