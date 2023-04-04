New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 6%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 141,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 181,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $941.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFGC. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 599,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,520,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 129,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

