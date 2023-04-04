New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Price Up 3.5%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 2,469,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,444,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

