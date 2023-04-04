NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,086,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $153.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

