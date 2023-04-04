NextPlat (NXPL) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NextPlat to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -78.21% -42.54% -38.56% NextPlat Competitors -62.91% 1.69% -1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NextPlat and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat Competitors 614 2325 2478 120 2.38

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 149.79%. Given NextPlat’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlat has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlat and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million -$9.16 million -1.86 NextPlat Competitors $14.44 billion $682.95 million -2.14

NextPlat’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NextPlat competitors beat NextPlat on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

