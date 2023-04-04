NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 81.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.30. 2,688,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.98. The company has a market cap of $191.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

