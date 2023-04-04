Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 455 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $91.51. 456,924 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

