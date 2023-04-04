Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 156 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

