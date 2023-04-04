Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $13,673,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS POCT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. 799,456 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

