Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IGM traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $338.05. 6,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $395.98.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

