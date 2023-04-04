Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 319 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of BLK traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $658.82. The stock had a trading volume of 108,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $693.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
