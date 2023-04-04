Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 370 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,863. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
