Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 370 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,863. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.