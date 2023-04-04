Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Price Performance

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Noah by 317.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.