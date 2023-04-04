Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Noah Price Performance
Shares of NOAH stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $25.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.