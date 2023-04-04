NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust traded as low as C$8.23 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 484205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.44.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cormark cut their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.75.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

