Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 2.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

