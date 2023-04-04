OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.56

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 56101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 3,643 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,643 shares of company stock valued at $146,121 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

