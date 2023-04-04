OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Declares $0.31 Annual Dividend

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFSSH remained flat at $22.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.