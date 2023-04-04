Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.