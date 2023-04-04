Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $26.79 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

