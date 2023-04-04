OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Tops $214.63 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $214.63 million and approximately $27.53 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00005426 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00062430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039900 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000564 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

