OmniAb’s (OABI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OABI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OmniAb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

OmniAb Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ OABI opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81. OmniAb has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

