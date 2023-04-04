Orbit Chain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $142,851.69 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $59.23 million and approximately $142,851.69 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,864,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

