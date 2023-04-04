Orchid One Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $59.72 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00029902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018310 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,128.26 or 1.00003991 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."



