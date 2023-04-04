Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.91 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Orchid has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0853 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $58.91 million and $1.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018290 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,922.98 or 0.99950131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

