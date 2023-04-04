Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.36. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

