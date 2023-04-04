Oxen Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and $480,452.87 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,191.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00329475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00075249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00562136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.35 or 0.00451725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,519,082 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

