Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,945 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 197.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after buying an additional 1,185,627 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 8,091.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after buying an additional 716,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. 652,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

