Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Lifted to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

PACB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,215 shares of company stock valued at $378,968 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

