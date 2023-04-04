Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.90

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 149717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,132,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after acquiring an additional 394,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

