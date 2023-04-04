Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 151000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Pacton Gold Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Pacton Gold Company Profile

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

